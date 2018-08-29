Christina Aguilera Reveals Why She Won’t Date Another Celebrit

In the October cover story of Cosmopolitan, Christina Aguilera spoke about why she will never date another celebrity.

Aguilera’s answer? “I think that I can only handle one [celebrity] in the rela­tionship, and I need to be it.”

Christina also admitted that she’s “had opportunities, but it isn’t my style to date another person in the business.”

Entertainment aside, would you date someone in your profession? Have you already done it? Have you ever dated someone at your job?