Christina Aguilera’s “Haunted Heart” from 'The Addams Family' soundtrack to debut

MGMChristina Aguilera, the self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween, has a spooky new track dropping this Friday.

The song, “Haunted Heart,” will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film, The Addams Family.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this iconic favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky fam,” Christina writes on Instagram, hashtagging the post #QueenofHalloween.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Christina talked about how much she loves Halloween, noting, "It's right up there with Christmas. I love dressing up the kids, I literally have walk-through haunted houses that I do for the neighborhood."

The film hits theaters October 11. It features the voices of Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaacs as Morticia and Gomez Addams, as well as Finn Wolfhard as Puglsey and Chloe Grace Moretz as Wednesday.

