Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis: ‘It’s Been a Tough Road’

Christina Applegate took to social media Monday night to reveal she has Multiple Sclerosis.

She said she was diagnosed a few months ago.

She wrote, its been a strange journey but I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

She said it has been a tough road and that a friend who also has MS gave her advice.

They said, we wake up and take the indicated action and that’s what I do now.

She concluded by asking for privacy.

Back in 2008 she had breast cancer and had a double mastectomy.