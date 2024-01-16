Christina Applegate Wows At The Emmys

Christina Applegate’s Hollywood legacy is being celebrated on television’s biggest night. The “Dead To Me” star received a standing ovation upon her onstage arrival at the 2024 Emmy Awards where she was on hand to present Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series honors. Christina got visibly emotional over the warm welcome from her peers before turning on her signature humor and leaving the audience laughing with several self-deprecating punchlines. “You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up, it’s fine,” she teased, adding, “Body NOT by Ozempic.” The actress’ Emmys appearance comes more than two years after she revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she has stepped out with a cane at several public events since. Christina previously said that “Dead To Me” may be her last on-screen role as she navigates her future as a performer amid her health challenges.