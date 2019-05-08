Christina Perri celebrates foster families in video for "Tiny Victories"

Elektra Records

Elektra RecordsChristina Perri is celebrating foster families in the video for her new track, “Tiny Victories.”

The song was written for the HBO documentary Foster and the video includes scenes of the families and children featured in the film. Those scenes are interspersed with shots of Christina dressed in white and sitting at a white piano.

Foster debuted Tuesday night on HBO.

“tiny victories music video is here! it features all the beautiful and amazing people that share their stories in the documentary...” Christina wrote on YouTube. “it’s such an important, powerful & truthful story about the foster care system. im so honored to be a part of it!”

The piano-driven ballad is about overcoming obstacles and celebrating those triumphs, no matter how small they may seem.

"Tiny Victories" is Christina's first single as a lead artist since 2014, though in January, she released an album of lullabies dedicated to her daughter Carmella.

