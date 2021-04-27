Christina Ricci Wanted as Morticia in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Reboot! YES! 🦇

Rumors are swirling that Christina Ricci is being eyed to portray Morticia Adams for Tim Burton’s Netflix reboot of the “Addams Family” called “Wednesday.”

Ricci, who was the original “Wednesday” in the “Addams Family” movie, has been a favorite with fans who want to see her take on the grown-up role.

Other names being thrown around to be cast as Morticia include Eva Green and Cate Blanchett. Jenna Ortega (Jane The Virgin) has been rumored to play a young Wednesday and Johnny Depp’s name has come up to play Gomez, which would make sense due to him working with Burton numerous times.

The Illuminerdi was the first to announce Ricci’s possible involvement.

What do you think of Christian Ricci portraying Morticia?

(MovieWeb)