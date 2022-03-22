Christina Ricci WILL be In Tim Burton’s “Addams Family” Remake “Wednesday”

CHRISTINA RICCI has returned to her “Addams Family” roots. She’s going to be in the Netflix series, “Wednesday” that TIM BURTON is making.

To be clear, she will NOT be playing an older version of Wednesday. She has a major role, but it’s being kept a surprise.

JENNA ORTEGA is playing a teenage Wednesday, who is attending Nevermore Academy. CATHERINE ZETA-JONES is playing Morticia and LUIS GUZMAN is Gomez.

So maybe Christina will be playing a faculty member of the academy? Filming is supposed to wrap up at the end of the month in Romania, so we’ll have to stay tuned.

