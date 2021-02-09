Christine McVie Doubts Fleetwood Mac Will Tour Again

It’s happened before, so it’s likely to happen again: Fleetwood Mac may just stop touring.

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie says that she has her doubts about the band going out on the road again.

“If we do, it would be without John and without Stevie, I think,” McVie said. “I think I’m getting a bit too old for it now – especially having had a year off. I don’t know if I could get myself back into it again,” she continued.

As for drummer and band namesake Mick Fleetwood, McVie says that he would likely do it in a “lightning strike.”

Do you think Fleetwood Mac should continue touring without the full lineup? Have you seen Fleetwood Mac live?