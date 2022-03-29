Christine McVie to Release Solo Album of Reworked Fleetwood Mac Tracks

Fleetwood Mac “Songbird” Christine McVie is ready to fly solo soon.

Don’t worry, she’s not leaving the legendary band. Instead, she’ll be releasing a solo album that will rework some of Fleetwood Mac’s classic songs.

The album will be titled “Songbird,” after one of her most famous tracks with the band.

While no track listing has been shared, expect to check out the album when it’s released in June.

