Christine McVie to release solo compilation, ‘Songbird,’ in June, featuring orchestral version of title track

Last month, Christine McVie revealed in a BBC Radio interview that she had plans to release a new solo album called Songbird that will include a reworked version of her popular Fleetwood Mac ballad of the same name. Now full details of the project have been announced.

The album, Songbird (A Solo Collection), is due out June 24, and is a 10-track compilation made up mostly of previously released tunes songs from two of McVie’s solo albums — her 1984 self-titled effort and 2004’s In the Meantime. All of the tracks have been remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns.

The record also boasts three previously unreleased recordings, including an updated, orchestral version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” that pairs Christine’s original vocals with a new string arrangement created by Grammy-winning composer and arranger Vince Mendoza.

The other two previously unreleased tracks are “Slowdown,” a song Christine wrote for the 1985 film American Flyers, and “All You Gotta Do,” a duet that McVie recorded with singer/bassist George Hawkins during the In the Meantime sessions. The latter tune wasn’t completed at the time, and Glyn finished the track by adding Ricky Peterson on Hammond organ and Ethan Johns on drums and guitar.

“Slowdown” has been released as an advance digital single.

Songbird includes two interesting songs from the 1984 Christine McVie album. “The Challenge” features backing vocals from Lindsey Buckingham and lead guitar by Eric Clapton. The other song, “Ask Anybody,” was co-written by Christine and Steve Winwood, who contributed backing vocals and piano to the tune.

Songbird can be pre-ordered now, and will issued on CD, on vinyl and digitally. A limited-edition sea-foam green vinyl LP will be available exclusively from Rhino.com.

Here’s the full Songbird (A Solo Collection) track list:

“Friend”

“Sweet Revenge”

“The Challenge”

“Northern Star”

“Ask Anybody”

“Slowdown”*

“Easy Come, Easy Go”

“Giving It Back”

“All You Gotta Do”*

“Songbird” (Orchestral Version)*

* = previously unreleased.

