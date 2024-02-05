Christine McVie’s piano brings in over $50K for MusiCares

courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Ahead of the Grammy Awards, Julien’s Auctions held their annual live MusiCares auction at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, raising over $500,000 for the organization, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, which provides health and human services to the music community.

One of the highlights of the auction was a Yamaha C3 Baby Grand Piano the late Fleetwood Mac co-founder, co-singer and songwriter Christine McVie played onstage, which sold for $50,800, well above the initial estimate of between $20,000 and $30,000.

Other items sold at the auction include: MusiCares Person of the Year Jon Bon Jovi’s stage played 2018 Takamine black EF341SC acoustic guitar, which sold for $44,450, and a signed hardcover copy of Paul McCartney’s book, The Lyrics: 1965 to Present, which sold for $16,250.

There were also loads of other guitars that brought in the big bucks, including Metallica frontman James Hetfield’s autographed signature ESP LTD Vulture model guitar, which sold for $32,500; a guitar signed by Slash’s Guns N’ Roses, which went for $16,250; Joe Walsh’s personally signed White Fang ES-125 TDC guitar, which sold for $16,250 and a Lenny Kravitz signed 2022 Gibson 80s Flying V, which sold for $22,750.

