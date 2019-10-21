WEAT – “Christmas at Gaylord Palms 2019” SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Eligibility: The Sunny 107.9 WEAT – “Christmas at Gaylord Palms 2019” SWEEPSTAKES (the “Sweepstakes”) is open only to individuals who are 18 years or and residents of Florida and who reside within 150 miles of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach’s studio located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, to be eligible to win. No purchase necessary to enter the Sweepstakes. Employees of Hubbard Radio West Palm Beach, LLC and its radio station Sunny 107.9 WEAT, (the “Sponsor”), Hubbard Radio, LLC, or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising agencies, or any other company or individual involved with the design, production execution or distribution of the Sweepstakes (collectively with Sponsor, the “Released Parties”) and their immediate family (spouse, parents and step-parents, siblings and step-siblings, and children and step-children) and household members of each such employee are not eligible to enter or win. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these Official Rules and Sponsor’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins at or about 6:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) on October 21, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on November 10, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

How to Enter: There is one (1) way to enter this Sweepstakes:

Online: To enter via the online method of entry, visit Sunny1079.com (“Website”) during the Sweepstakes Period, find, complete and submit the online entry form, which includes your name, email address, address and telephone number. Sponsor is not responsible for problems accessing the Website or completing the entry, technical or atmospheric conditions that disrupt the completion of the entry, or any other problems which might or might not result from this Sweepstakes. All online entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM MT on November 10, 2019 to be eligible. Limit one (1) entry per person per day via the online method of entry.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting an entry, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person in whose name the Facebook account is registered. The entrant may be required to provide evidence that the entrant is the authorized account holder of the Facebook account associated with the winning entry and complete an affidavit and/or any applicable releases. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible or misdirected entries, which may be disqualified. Any attempt by any participant to enter by using multiple/different identities, or any other methods may disqualify that participant from winning any prize, at the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Online Method Random Drawing; One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected via a random drawing to be conducted by Sponsor on or about November 11, 2019, from among all eligible online entries received during the entire Sweepstakes Period. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding. Odds of being the Grand Prize winner via the online method of entry depend on the number of eligible entries that are received during the entire Sweepstakes Period. The potential Grand Prize winner will be notified by Sponsor via email or telephone on or about the day of the random drawing. Failure to respond to the winner notification within two (2) days will be deemed forfeiture of the Grand Prize and an alternate winner may be selected at Sponsor’s sole discretion, time permitting. Sponsor is not responsible for email message notifications that are undeliverable or not received, or voicemail messages not received.

Prizes and Approximate Retail Values (“ARV’s”) – One (1) Grand Prize Christmas at Gaylord Palms The package includes two-night room accommodations in a Florida View room for up to a family of four (one room), four tickets to ICE!, four Snow Tubing tickets, $100 Resort Credit (toward dining, cabana rental or spa services) along with applicable taxes, resort fees and self-parking for one vehicle. Package is valid Nov. 25 through Jan. 5, 2020, based on availability. ARV: $1,200. If the prize has not be used/activated prior to January 5, 2020, the Grand Prize winner will forfeit his/her right to the prize.

Prize is subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions as printed on the prize certificate. Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. No cash or other substitution allowed by winner, but Sponsor may substitute the prize, or any portion thereof, for a prize of equal or greater value at Sponsor’s sole discretion for any reason. All local, state, and federal taxes on the Prize are Winner’s sole responsibility. The winner is responsible for applicable taxes and fees. Universal Studios, its parent subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions and or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way relate to the Prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment if the Prize and/or the Sweepstakes.

The prize is non-assignable and non-transferable. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the prize for one of equal or greater value, for any reason. Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the Prize. The winner must meet the eligibility requirements as set forth in Paragraph 1 of these Official Rules. Winner is responsible for paying all applicable income taxes associated with accepting their Prize.

Claiming the Prize: Upon winner verification, as a condition of being named an official winner, each potential winner must claim his/her prize in person at Sunny 107.9 WEAT located at 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) within five (5) business days of the day he or she wins to verify that he/she is the qualified winner and may be required to sign a Publicity and Liability Release (“Release”) upon (and as a condition of) picking up the Prize. Failure to comply with this deadline shall be deemed to be the winner’s forfeiture of his or her right to claim the Prize. The winner must prove he or she is a qualified winner by presenting acceptable identification ( g. , state driver’s license; state issued identification card; valid passport with address verification; or birth certificate with social security card and photo identification and address verification).

Participation Conditions/Release/Consent to use Likeness: By participating, each participant agrees to: (a) comply with and be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) release and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liability, including, but not limited to, negligence and damages of any kind to persons and property, including, but not limited to, invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright or other intellectual property rights, property damage, or death or personal injury arising out of or relating to a participant’s participation in this Sweepstakes, and acceptance or use or misuse of prize; (c) indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Released Parties from and against any and all claims, expenses, and liabilities (including reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to an entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, use or misuse of prize; and (d) allow Sponsor’s use for promotional purposes of his/her likeness, voice and/or address (city/state) without any additional compensation.

General Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify the Sweepstakes, or any part of it, for any reason whatsoever, including, without limitation, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis, order of any court or jurisdiction or if any fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the Sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or any other promotion or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Only the type and quantity of prizes described in these Official Rules will be awarded. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these rules shall otherwise remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein. Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties as set forth above are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants, printing errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited, to malfunctions, interruptions or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the participation process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of phone calls; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize.

Privacy Policies and Data Collection: Information provided by you for this Sweepstakes on the entry form is subject to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: http://corporate.hubbardradio.com/privacy-policy/. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that the Sponsor has the right to contact the entrant by phone, direct message, or email accounts provided on the entry form to administer and fulfill this Sweepstakes.

Disputes/Governing Law: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or the prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate federal or state court of Florida; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Sweepstakes, but in no event attorneys’ or legal fees; and (3) unless otherwise prohibited, under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, indirect, punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Florida, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of State of Florida, or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Florida.

Official Rules/Winner’s List: For a copy of these Official Rules, see the Website until December 14, 2019. For a list of winners, please send a self-addressed stamped envelope, to be received no later than December 14, 2019, to: Sunny 107.9 WEAT – Christmas at Gaylord Palms 2019 Winner’s List, 701 Northpoint Parkway, Suite 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.