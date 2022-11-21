‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Performers Announced

The 90th annual ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ tree lighting ceremony is the kick-off to the holiday season and always showcases amazing performances, and this year is no different.

This year performers include Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, the Muppets of Sesame Street, The Shindellas, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani.

The special will be hosted by ‘Today’s’ Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin

What are your favorite Christmas traditions?