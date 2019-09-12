Christmas Is Coming Early For Us! The Remastered Prince Album 1999 Coming November 29th!

Time to party like it’s 2019, with Prince’s iconic 1999 album getting the remastered treatment and more.

Set for streaming, digital, and physical release on November 29, true fans of the late star will really want to save up for the Super Deluxe edition, which features an unbelievable amount of goodies.

The five CDs or 10 LPs are packed with 65 songs, 35 of which are previously unreleased. There’s also a DVD of a show from Prince’s tour stop at Houston Summit recorded on December 29, 1982.

The box set contains a book of handwritten lyrics and photos, plus extensive liner notes.

Do you remember the B side of Delirious? It was “Horny Toad”. Back then I had NO idea what that meant, but man did I love that song!!!