Christmas Movies? 24/7!? 365?! YES, PLEASE!

If you’re in need of holiday cheer, there’s now a TV channel for that.

Seriously, Sony Movies Christmas launches today and the whole purpose of the channel is to air Christmas movies 24/7.

Films like A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, The Christmas Cabin, and other classic and new films.

The channel is premiering only in the U.K. right now, but if it’s successful, you know it’ll be in the channel lineup in the U.S. in no time.

Would you like to see an all Christmas movie channel added to your lineup? What are your top three Christmas films?