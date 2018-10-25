Christmas Music Is Bad For Mental Health

Christmas can be a stressful time with all of the running around, shopping, dealing with family, and other additional stressors.

If your office constantly blasts Christmas music during the holidays, take this research to your boss. Christmas songs can add to the stress.

According to Victoria Williamson, PhD, who conducts research on the psychology of music our love of music goes in cycles. We hear a song, we like it, we love it and then eventually it hits a peak.

The first few times you hear Jingle Bells you might like it but after the 30th time it can act as a trigger to the stress that the holiday season brings.

What is the one thing that you think always signals that the holidays are officially here? Are you a fan of Christmas music?