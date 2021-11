Today we go all Christmas music, all day, until Christmas night. If you’re not a big fan, you may want to rethink that stance. A new study from the American Heart Association says Christmas music is good for your heart, as long as you sing along! Warm up those vocal chords, we start playing Christmas music at noon!

Here’s the complete study.

https://www.heart.org/en/news/2021/10/15/carrying-a-tune-could-lead-to-better-health