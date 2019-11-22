Christmas Trees Might Be More Expensive This Year

You might have to pay a little more for your Christmas tree this year. Some experts are predicting a “tight supply” of trees because of hot weather, heavy rains, and the 2008 recession. Dry summers in 2017 and 2018 hurt tree supplies in Oregon and North Carolina. Torrential rains damaged trees in Missouri. The 2008 recession caused farmers not to plant as many trees that would be coming to harvest this year. The tight supply could cause the prices of Christmas trees to go up in some parts of the country. Even with that news, there should be enough trees for anybody who wishes to have one. There were over 32 million trees sold last year. When do you normally put up your Christmas tree?