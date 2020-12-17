“Christmas Vacation” Came To Life But With A Raccoon In The Tree!

This will definitely be a Christmas to remember for a Tallahassee, Florida woman.
Aubrey Iacobelli heard strange noises near her Christmas tree.
At first, she thought it was a cat that got in through her doggy door.
She started taking a video trying to coax it out of the tree — only to discover it was a raccoon!
Chaos ensues (all caught on camera): the raccoon tries escaping, knocks over the tree, wrestles with the dog, then ends up climbing onto a chandelier hanging in the dining room.
Iacobelli eventually gets the raccoon out using a broom.
Have you ever been surprised by a wild animal in your house?