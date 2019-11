If you have always wanted a piece of ‘Christmas Vacation’ to call your own, you can have it. Amazon and Department 56 is now selling a replica of the Griswold Holiday House. The lights work too, unlike they did for Clark in the movie. The house comes with the snow on the rooftop and a wreath on the front door. Do you go all out to decorate your house for Christmas like the Griswold family? If not, what about your neighbors?