Christopher Cross congratulates Billie Eilish for tying his long-standing Grammy record

L-Christoper Cross, Tom Gates/Getty Images; R- Billie Eilish, Phil McCarten/CBSIf you watched the Grammy Awards on Sunday, you saw 18-year-old Billie Eilish win the so-called "Big Four" categories: Best New Artist, plus Record, Song and Album of the Year. She's only the second artist in Grammy history to pull this off -- and now the first one to do it is offering his congratulations.

In 1981, Christopher Cross won the same four categories, thanks to his self-titled debut album and smash hit, "Sailing." On Instagram, the yacht rocker posted a photo of himself on that night, along with a caption praising Billie and her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas.

Cross wrote, "My record of winning the four General Field Grammys in one night stood for 39 years, until a talented young sister and brother came along."

He continued, "Congratulations to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for their remarkable contribution to music history. Well done. Records are made to be broken, and I could not be any more pleased with their achievement. Welcome to the club, friends."

Billie has her work cut out for her if she hopes to match Cross' other achievements: He went on to sell 10 million records and win an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his hit "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)." However, Billie has been tapped to write and record the new James Bond movie theme, so an Oscar, Golden Globe or both could very well be in her future, too.

