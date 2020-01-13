Christopher Cross launching 40th anniversary US tour in April

Max Crace

Max CraceChristopher Cross released his self-titled debut album 40 years ago last month, and to mark the milestone, the singer/songwriter has announced plans for a 40th anniversary tour in 2020.

So far, the trek features 14 confirmed dates, beginning with an April 1 show in Austin, Texas, and plotted out through an April 26 concert in Clearwater, Florida.

The tour also includes stops in Dallas; Nashville; New York City; Atlantic City, New Jersey; the Washington, D.C., suburb of Alexandria, Virginia; and the Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Illinois. In addition, Christopher will play an April 21-23 stand at Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida.

"This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey," Cross says. "I look forward to seeing everyone on the road."

The Christopher Cross album featured four top-20 singles, including the chart-topping "Sailing" and the #2 hit "Ride Like the Wind." The record peaked at #6 on the Billboard 200 and has gone on to sell more than five million copies in the U.S.

Cross also nabbed four Grammy Awards thanks to his eponymous debut: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, the latter two honors for "Sailing."

Before the official of the tour, Christopher will play a couple of one-off gigs -- on February 7 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and March 7 in Mexico City. Check out his full itinerary at ChristopherCross.com.

Most recently, Cross took part in the "It Was Fifty Years Ago Today -- A Tribute to The Beatles' White Album" tour, which also featured Todd Rundgren, The Monkees' Micky Dolenz, Badfinger's Joey Molland and ex-Chicago singer Jason Scheff. That trek wrapped up in December.

