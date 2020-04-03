Christopher Cross reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, says it's "possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had"

Medios y Media/Getty ImagesChristopher Cross is the latest musician to reveal that he's tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a lengthy posting on Facebook, the Grammy-winning singer of hits like "Sailing" and "Ride Like the Wind" says, "I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had."

He continues, "For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world."

The singer then asks fans to "PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus," by staying home, washing hands and following what he calls "the SCIENCE."

"Importantly, please read the guidelines posted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to educate yourself on the facts and protect your loved ones," he concludes. "Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19."

Other artists who've revealed they've tested positive for the virus include Jackson Browne, Sara Bareilles, Bon Jovi's David Bryan, Broadway star and actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, Placido Domingo and revered singer/songwriter John Prine.

