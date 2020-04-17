Christopher Cross says COVID-19 has rendered him temporarily "unable to walk"

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Medios y Media/Getty ImagesChristopher Cross revealed a few weeks ago that he's battling COVID-19, and now he's offered fans an update on his condition.

"I had become very ill but fortunately I did not develop respiratory complications," he writes on his socials. "After being sick for weeks I slowly started to recover; unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused. At present I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs -- I am unable to walk."

The 64-year-old Grammy-winning artist says doctors have assured him that he will recover, and he's currently doing physical therapy. He goes on to thank his girlfriend, his friends and family, and his "wonderful" medical team for supporting him through his ordeal.

"I wanted to let you know my situation and that I will get past this," Christopher writes. "I look forward to beginning my 40th anniversary tour soon and when I do, I hope to see you all...thank you for your kindness and support."

Just wanting to let you all know my status. Thank you for your kind words. I am so blessed to have you in my life. pic.twitter.com/7RKatChAx2 — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) April 16, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.