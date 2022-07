Christopher Meloni and Peloton have teamed up for a hilarious new commercial.

In it, the “Law & Order” star is completely nude.

Well, it seems as if Ryan Reynolds was not impressed.

He jokingly replied to the ad by saying, “This is a crime scene. Not an ad.”

Later, when a fan asked what it was like to be the editor who had to blur everything out, Reynold wrote, “I’ll be okay. Thanks for checking in.”

What did you think of the commercial? I LOVE IT!!!