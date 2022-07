I know for a fact this would’ve gone a lot differently in Florida.

The psychotically iconic plastic puppet that took Hollywood by storm in the “Child’s Play” franchise was seen wandering around an Alabama neighborhood.

Petrified neighbors captured photos of ‘Chucky’ standing on the side of a street awaiting the reaction of passing cars. The ‘incident’ has gone viral on Facebook.

The culprit was a 5-year-old boy named Jackson, who is known for regularly pranking his neighbors.