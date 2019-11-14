Ciara named as host of 2019 American Music Awards; Kesha and Big Freedia to perform

ABC/dick clark productions

ABC/dick clark productionsdick clark productions and ABC announced Thursday morning that multi-platinum singer/songwriter Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards.

ABC also announced Kesha will be joined by Big Freedia for a performance during the show; it will mark Kesha's first return to the American Music Awards stage as a performer since 2013.

The pair join previously announced performers Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain. Taylor Swift will also perform in addition to taking to the podium to receive the 2019 AMA Artist of the Decade award.

The 2019 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

