“Cinderella” Soundtrack: Filled with AWESOME Covers

The latest spin on the classic Cinderella, follows Camila Cabello, “Ella”, who longs for her own fashion empire while living with her stepmother and stepsisters. The Amazon film that was released on September 3rd has an awesome soundtrack that features original songs and some pop favorites. The musical mashup that opens the film is “Rhythm Nation” (Janet Jackson) and “You Gotta Be” (Des’ree). The film also stars Idina Menzel, who covers Madonna’s “Material Girl”. Have you seen the new “Cinderella” yet? What do you think about the new adaptation of the classic?