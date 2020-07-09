Cindy Blackman Santana reveals new details about upcoming solo album, featuring Carlos Santana & more

Copperline Music Group

Carlos Santana‘s wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, has unveiled full details about her forthcoming solo album, Give the Drummer Some, which will be released on September 18.

The 17-track collection will feature Cindy’s recently released cover of John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” which features Carlos on guitar and initially was issued as part of the WhyHunger charity’s SongAid campaign. Carlos appears on seven other tracks on the album, which also boasts guest appearances by Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Living Colour‘s Vernon Reid and jazz-fusion great John McLaughlin.

“If I had any kind of agenda at all, I wanted this album to be all-encompassing,” says Blackman Santana, who sings as well as plays drums on the record. “Pop, funk, rock, jazz — I embrace the creativity in all of it, and I feel so inspired when I play it. That’s what I wanted people to feel when they listen to the album — inspired.”

Give the Drummer Some features a mix of instrumentals and songs with vocals, and Cindy says she enjoyed the challenge of singing on many of the tracks.

“I am, and always will be a drummer, but it’s also exciting to showcase the singer side of me,” she explains. “I set out to make a record that was fun and uplifting, but more than that I wanted the messages to matter. If people come away from it feeling all that I put into it, then I’ve done my job.”

Cindy produced some of the album’s tracks, while others, including “Imagine,” were produced by acclaimed drummer, songwriter and producer Narada Michael Walden. Meanwhile, a new official video for Cindy’s “Imagine” cover can be viewed now at her YouTube channel.

Give the Drummer Some can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the full track list:

“Imagine” — featuring Carlos Santana

“We Came To Play” — featuring John McLaughlin

“She’s Got It Goin’ On”

“Miles Away”

“Everybody’s Dancin'” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Velocity”

“I Need a Drummer”

“Superbad” — featuring John McLaughlin

“You Don’t Wanna Breaka My Heart” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Evolution Revolution” — featuring Kirk Hammett & Vernon Reid

“Change Is in Your Hands” — featuring Vernon Reid

“Dance Party” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Fun Party Splash” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Social Justice” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Twilight Mask” — featuring Carlos Santana

“Mother Earth

“Black Pearl” — featuring Carlos Santana & Vernon Reid

By Matt Friedlander

