Cindy Crawford Calls Out Oprah Winfrey For Body Shaming!

Cindy Crawford claims that when she appeared on Oprah’s show in the past, she had no idea it would develop into what seemed to be a Miss America-style pageant.

She complained that Oprah requested her to display her ‘goods’ for the audience at the young age of 20 during her appearance in 1986.

Crawford revealed this revelation during a new documentary called Super Models that is streaming on Apple TV+.

Oprah said at the time, “Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a Body!”

Cindy reacted to this clip in the doc by saying, “I was like the chattel or a child, to be seen and not heard.”

She added, “When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here.”

She continued, “In the moment I didn’t recognize it and watching it back I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.’ Especially from Oprah.”

Why do you think Oprah Winfrey owes Cindy Crawford an apology over this incident?