You’ll soon be able to use Bitcoin to buy sodas and snacks at the Circle K. This week, the convenience store chain announced that it would add 700 Bitcoin ATM machines, connected to the Bitcoin Depot network. The machines work just like regular ATMs, but allow users to buy Bitcoin or convert their Bitcoin to cash. Up to 30 other cryptocurrencies are also supported. Have you jumped on the cryptocurrency train? How long before Bitcoin ATMs are everywhere?