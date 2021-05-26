‘City of Lies’ film, featuring soundtrack contributions from Joe Perry, being released on DVD, Blu-ray in June

Credit: Ross Halfin

Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry contributed to five songs that are featured in the 2021 film City of Lies, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 8.

City of Lies, which premiered in theaters and on Video on Demand earlier this year, stars Perry’s Hollywood Vampires band mate Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. The film, which was based on the 2002 book LAbyrinth, by Randall Sullivan, is a dramatic crime thriller centered around the investigation of the murder of hip-hop legend Notorious B.I.G.

The movie was directed by Brad Furman, whose credits also include 2011’s The Lincoln Lawyer and 2016’s The Infiltrator.

Perry got involved in the project in 2018, while he was staying at Depp’s house, where Joe was recording his most recent solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. While there, Johnny asked him to watch some clips of City of Lies and see if he could come up with some musical ideas to add to the scenes.

Collaborating mainly with Alberto Bof, one of the key musicians who was creating the soundtrack, Perry co-wrote several pieces for the score, as well as an original song titled “Big Come Up.”

“Working with Alberto was an amazing experience and we actually recorded quite a bit of us jamming and a lot of what we did is actually what ended up in the film,” Joe explains. “We found ourselves being inspired by the film clips and with Brad, Johnny, Alberto and myself, it was the kind of creative musical experience you just dream of.”

Perry also contributed to a remix of the Notorious B.I.G. song “Kick in the Door” that was created by Furman and Bof.

To read more about Perry’s experience working on the soundtrack, visit JoePerry.com.

