City of West Palm Beach GreenMarket Nominated to Defend Title as #1 Farmers Market

The City of West Palm Beach GreenMarket, the #1 farmers market in the U.S. in 2021 according to USA TODAY 10Best, has again been nominated for this national distinction. The online readers’ choice poll is now open, and supporters are encouraged to vote daily through Monday, February 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. The link can also be found on the city’s website at www.wpb.org/events.

USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice awards highlight the very best in categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do. The 2022 Top 10 farmers market competitors are expected to be announced on Friday, March 11.

“It is such an honor to be nominated for this award for the second consecutive year,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “Our GreenMarket offers unmatched variety with incredible vendors and an even more impressive venue. Let’s defend our title! I encourage everyone to vote to make the GreenMarket #1 again.”

“The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is ‘pasta-tively’ number one and ready to defend its title,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “As an integral part of our local community, we are honored by the consecutive nomination as one of the top farmers markets in the country. Please be sure to vote for us daily!”

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket earned the top spot in the 2021 poll and defeated markets in much larger cities such as Seattle, Boston and Hawaii. For all USA TODAY 10Best competitions, a panel of food and travel experts determine their Top 20; it was then up to voters to decide the Top 10 and, ultimately, #1.

The GreenMarket’s mission is to provide the community with seasonal access to locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, plants, and agricultural products. The market supports the southeast Florida agricultural community and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for locally-grown crops and specialty products. The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been featured in The Boston Globe and named the #1 green market in Florida by Cooking Light magazine. Most recently, the GreenMarket was recognized by VISIT FLORIDA with a silver Flagler Award at the tourism marketing cooperative’s annual Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Sponsors of the 2021 – 2022 GreenMarket season include Jaguar Palm Beach, Land Rover Palm Beach, Next Home Real Estate Executives, Paradise Exteriors, Casa Pilates, NW Mutual – The McKernan Financial Group, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, WPB Magazine, WPBF 25 News, SUNNY 107.9, New Country 103.1, 97.9 WRMF, PARTY 96.3, Fox Sports 640 South Florida, News Talk 850 WFTL, X 102.3, West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, and Stretch Zone.

For more information about the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

###