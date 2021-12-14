City of West Palm Beach Hosts Sandi’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

WHO: Sandi, the 35-foot tall, 700-ton sand tree, Santa Claus & Members of the public

WHAT: Enjoy a pancake breakfast with all the fixings, and a visit with Santa, steps away from Sandi, star of the City of West Palm Beach’s annual Holiday in Paradise (HIP). Please note, tickets must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite. Cost is $6 per person plus a $2 Eventbrite processing fee. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sandis-pancake-breakfast-tickets-192881783607

Sandi has an additional reason to celebrate this year –her 10th birthday! The world’s only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, and her friends, recently made her comeback to the West Palm Beach waterfront to “hang 10” and bring good “tide-ings.”

Through December 30, 2021, Sandi’s nightly music and light shows will run on the quarter-hour from 6 – 10 p.m., except when showtimes are adjusted during special events. The city’s Centennial Fountain (127 N. Clematis St.) will dance in synchronized fashion during Sandi’s shows. As part of New Year’s Eve celebrations, Sandi shows will run until midnight.

The City of West Palm Beach reserves the right to cancel the activities or change protocols as needed. All patrons are expected to follow current CDC guidelines, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue.

WHEN: Saturday, December 18, 2021 – three seatings: 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Lake Pavilion, 101 S. Flagler Dr.

PARKING: Parking is available in City of West Palm Beach garages. City garages are Clematis, Banyan, City Center, Sapodilla, and Evernia, with Banyan and Evernia being the two closest garages.

CONTACT: For information, visit www.wpb.org/events, call (561) 822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

