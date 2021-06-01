City of West Palm Beach Says “Here Comes the Fun… It’s All Right!” to Summer 2021

As temperatures rise and COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, the City of West Palm Beach rolls out its summer events campaign “Here Comes the Fun… It’s All Right!” The initiative raises awareness of the city’s various FREE outdoor events, such as concerts, movies and fountain shows. “Here Comes the Fun” will launch during Clematis by Night on Thursday, June 3, and runs through Sunday, August 29, 2021. The campaign also includes the return of the city’s signature Fourth of July celebration, 4th on Flagler.

“I am both pleased and thrilled that improved communitywide health is allowing the city to move forward with the return of many pre-pandemic events,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “All community events have returned to their pre-COVID-19 routines and locations, including 4th on Flagler! It will be especially wonderful to have this cherished Independence Day tradition back on the waterfront, where we can celebrate in-person with our family, friends, and neighbors.”

The theme of this summer’s festivities is the return to normalcy and the reassurance that things will be all right. Clematis by Night and Screen on the Green are back on the Great Lawn, while Sunday on the Waterfront remains at the Meyer Amphitheatre.

New to the summer lineup are non-stop Clematis by Light shows at the renovated Centennial Fountain. From May through August, the city will present daily back-to-back synchronized light and music shows from 8 – 10 p.m. The first, Honor Our CommUNITY, kicked off in mid-May, and will be followed by Salute Our CommUNITY in mid-June. A summer-themed show immediately follows and will run through the end of August.

The city will also have specials and promotions at its events, including $3 domestic beers for the first hour (not available during 4th on Flagler).

“As we continue to reshape what events look and feel like, ‘Here Comes the Fun’ is the perfect next step to signal additional normalcy to our events,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager of the City of West Palm Beach. “We want everyone to know just what the song says – fun is here, and it’s all right! In conjunction with current CDC guidelines, we’ve rolled back many of our precautions, and we hope everyone feels ready to come out and enjoy what we have in store.”

4th on Flagler will return with adjustments in place due to the pandemic. From 7 – 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, fans of the fireworks extravaganza can expect roving entertainment (to be announced), food and drinks available for purchase, live music on the NewDay USA Stage located on the Palm Stage, a DJ stage on the south end at Post Park and a themed show at the Centennial Fountain. City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James will deliver remarks from the Palm Stage at 8:45 p.m., followed by a patriotic presentation and the announcement of the 2021 Palm Beach Health Network’s Hometown Heroes. Fireworks will ignite at 9:09 p.m. over the Intracoastal Waterway. Those who prefer to watch the show from the comfort of their home can tune in to a live broadcast of a special show, WPBF 25: 4TH ON FLAGLER LIVE FIREWORKS.

For all events, the City of West Palm Beach will follow any applicable CDC, federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines. This includes, but is not limited to, encouraging social distancing and providing several hand washing/sanitizing stations throughout the venue. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and find a spot on the lawn.

2021 Here Comes the Fun and 4th on Flagler are produced by the City of West Palm Beach. Sponsors to date include the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority/Arts & Entertainment District, HGreg.com, Town of Palm Beach, Palm Beach Health Network (Good Samaritan Medical Center, Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Delray Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center), NewDay USA, Supercar Week, FPL, Burkhardt Construction, Discover The Palm Beaches, The Palm Beach Post, WPB Magazine, WPBF 25 News, BillBone 5K, 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, X 102.3, New Country 103.1, PARTY 96.3, Fox Sports 640 South Florida, News Talk 850 WFTL, and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

For more information about the Here Comes the Fun and 4th on Flagler, visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

JUNE EVENTS

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

June 3: The Holidazed (Reggae/Rock) www.theholidazed.wixsite.com/theholidazed

With diverse styles, The Holidazed’s reggae/rock/funk style will create a great ambiance, and in turn, make the audience feel carried away – just like they are on holiday! The band creates progressive, heart-pounding music with modern technological inspiration. Their live show on the Great Lawn will help guests relax, and in the famous words of Marley, “Don’t worry.”

June 10: The Flyers (Rock) | http://theflyersmusic.com/

The waterfront is about to get a little hotter with the energetic power trio that calls themselves The Flyers! The Flyers appeal to people of all interests and ages, including those who enjoy listening to good music, love to dance, or want to rock out. With three multi-instrumentalists in the band, guests shouldn’t be surprised if they see instruments exchanged in the middle of a song! The Flyers are a must-see act that always brings a good vibe for a good time.

June 17: Dee Dee Wilde (Top 40 / R&B) | https://www.facebook.com/DeeDeeWildeBand/

The Dee Dee Wilde Band, led by Dee Dee Wilde, is a five-piece ensemble featuring three vocalists and includes brothers Eugene Wilde and Vince Broomfield on keyboards and saxophone. Tommy Doyle on guitar and Jimmy Poaches on drums round out the core ensemble. Dee Dee’s vocal range is undeniable. Singing low and sweet like Sade or dramatic like Whitney, she will capture the audience’s attention and leave them spellbound. Dee Dee and her band deliver pure entertainment spanning more than six decades, from the high-energy, blow-your-hair-back dance tunes to vocally impressive soul ballads.

June 24: Slip and The Spinouts (Swing/Rockabilly/Roots) | http://www.slipandthespinouts.com/

Formed more than 15 years ago, Slip and the Spinouts are a vintage American three-piece band that performs an eclectic blend of rockabilly, western swing, surf, old country, blues, and roots music. With an upright bass, a hollow-body guitar, and a small combo drum kit, this old school band has performed throughout Florida, the East Coast, and Las Vegas and will now be coming to West Palm Beach to deliver a rocking show.

Clematis by Night is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Thursday night tradition for more than 25 years was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. The City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and CBN is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

Second Friday of every month, 7 – 10 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

Friday, June 11: Secret Life of Pets 2

Max the terrier encounters canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes, and a scary turkey when he visits the countryside. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

Screen on the Green is back! The monthly movie under the stars series returned earlier as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. Now the City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and Screen on the Green is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available, and blankets and chairs are encouraged. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

CLEMATIS BY LIGHT

Clematis by Light is a dynamic, supersize fountain show synchronized with music and lights at the renovated Centennial Fountain. In addition to the fountain lighting, nearby palms will also light up and dance along in coordination. The Centennial Fountain is located at the Nancy M. Graham Centennial Square (150 North Clematis St.). Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

Honor Our CommUNITY show

Thursday, May 13 – Sunday, June 13; runs regularly on Thursday – Sunday during these dates (plus Memorial Day) from 8 – 10 p.m.

For Honor Our CommUNITY, the fountain and light show features a patriotic theme along with a special video montage honoring our military heroes.

Salute Our CommUNITY show

Starts on Monday, June 14, 2021 (Flag Day) and then runs regularly on Thursday – Sunday through Sunday, July 4 from 8– 10 p.m.

For the Salute Our CommUNITY show, visitors can take a photo on-site and then upload it via a QR code for inclusion in a video montage saluting our community and America.

SUNDAY ON THE WATERFRONT

Third Sunday of the month, 4 – 7 p.m.

FREE

Meyer Amphitheatre (104 Datura St.)

Sunday, June 20: The Sauce Boss | https://www.sauceboss.com/

Bill “Sauce Boss” Wharton has brought his swamp-funk, slide guitar-one-man band, and a pot of gumbo all across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. In June, he is headed for West Palm Beach! Sauce Boss cooks gumbo while performing and serves up bowls to the audience at the end of his shows. He has served well over 200,000 people for free at his legendary live shows. His unique shows even inspired a song about him, “I Will Play for Gumbo,” by Jimmy Buffett. His top hits include “Let the Big Dog Eat,” which has been covered by notable musicians, including Albert Castiglia, and was #1 on the Roots Music Report for 12 weeks. West Palm Beach concertgoers are encouraged to come get sauce with the boss!

Sunday on the Waterfront is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Sunday concert series was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

JULY EVENTS

4th ON FLAGLER

FREE family fun (food and drinks available for purchase)

Sunday, July 4 from 7 – 10 p.m. | Flagler Drive, between Banyan Blvd. and Fern St.

Fireworks will ignite at 9:09 p.m. over the Intracoastal Waterway

The City of West Palm Beach’s famed 4th on Flagler event will return this year with adjustments in place due to the pandemic.

Fans of the fireworks extravaganza can expect roving entertainment (to be announced at a later date), food and drinks available for purchase, live music on the NewDay USA Stage located on the Palm, a DJ stage on the south end at Post Park and a themed show at the Centennial Fountain. Additionally, Supercar Week will host “Drive in 4th,” an all makes and models mini car show along Flagler Drive. The vehicles will be laid out like a drive-in movie theater where all cars will be double-spaced for social distancing. For anyone who wants to start their celebration early, the Bill Bone 5K will “run to the fun.” The family-friendly run begins at Osprey Park at 6:30 p.m. and finishes adjacent to the north end of the 4th on Flagler site.

Remarks by City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James, a patriotic presentation, and the announcement of the 2021 Hometown Heroes will be delivered at the NewDay USA Stage located on the Palm Stage at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks will immediately follow. Those who prefer to watch the show from the comfort of their home can tune in to a live broadcast of a special show, WPBF 25: 4TH ON FLAGLER LIVE FIREWORKS.

Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

CLEMATIS BY LIGHT feat. Summer Show

Starts on Thursday, July 8 and then runs regularly on Thursday – Sunday through Sunday, August 29

Centennial Fountain at the Nancy M. Graham Centennial Square | 150 North Clematis St.

Clematis by Light is a dynamic, supersize fountain show synchronized with music and lights at the renovated Centennial Fountain. In addition to the fountain lighting, nearby palms will also light up and dance along in coordination.

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

July 1: NO CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

July 8: 56 Ace (Modern Country Rock) | www.facebook.com/56AceBand

56 Ace is an energetic entertainment band that has performed at big and small venues all over South Florida. The band’s diverse style ranges from country to rock and pop, and their infectious groove keeps the dance floor packed all night long.

July 15: Bobby McClendon (Country) | https://www.bobbymcclendon.com/

Bobby McClendon and his band, the Dirt Road Cartel, are the total package — great vocals, a unique look, and a touch of charisma and charm that result in a world-class, energetic live show. For the past 10 years, Bobby has toured the country honing his craft on stages large and small and developed one of the most dynamic live shows in any genre of music. The list of well-known bands with which Bobby and his band have shared the stage continues to grow and includes: Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Canaan Smith, Parmalee, Cassadee Pope, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Montgomery Gentry, Chris Cagle, Pat Green, John Michael Montgomery, Joe Diffie, Rick Trevino, and more.

July 22: Sweet Justice (Reggae) | https://www.facebook.com/SweetJusticeReggaeBand/

A band on the cutting edge of reggae, Sweet Justice will captivate Clematis by Night attendees with their energizing sound and style. Composed of a dynamic and soulful brotherhood whose members hail from an eclectic assortment of Caribbean islands, the group is a renowned name on the South Florida music scene.

July 29: Motown and More (Motown) (no website)

Motown and More is one of the hottest Motown tributes in town. This dynamic group of musicians and vocalists has opened for many celebrities and popped up everywhere on the local scene. Waterfront guests are in store for the magic of Motown at this Clematis by Night!

Clematis by Night is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Thursday night tradition for more than 25 years was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. The City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and CBN is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

Second Friday of the month, 7 – 10 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

Friday, July 9: Tom and Jerry (2021) | trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW8fGRTFWKc

A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century and forces the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself.

Screen on the Green is back! The monthly movie under the stars series returned earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. Now the City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and Screen on the Green is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available, and blankets and chairs are encouraged. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

SUNDAY ON THE WATERFRONT

Third Sunday of the month, 4 – 7 p.m.

FREE

Meyer Amphitheatre (104 Datura St.)

Sunday, July 18: “Rock the 90s” (Tribute to 90s music) https://www.rockthe90s.com/

Rock the 90s takes visitors back to the glory days of guitar-driven rock. The performance is an eclectic buffet of all the best in 90s alternative radio rock – performed exactly like the original recordings. The band doesn’t hide behind gimmicks or costumes. Instead, they bring a high-energy 90s rock show that will take concertgoers back to a time when alt-rock ruled the airwaves.

Rock the ’90s is not just a band; it’s an experience. A well-rehearsed, high-energy show that travels the road of 90s rock on all levels, including the detours and back roads of a decade that produced some of the best guitar-driven rock in music history. It’s a 90s throw down like no other you’ll experience.

Sunday on the Waterfront is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Sunday concert series was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

AUGUST EVENTS

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Thursdays, 6 – 9 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

August 5: Gator Bressmer (Country) | https://www.facebook.com/Gator-Bressmer-146549698694818/

David “Gator” Bressmer is a country music singer-songwriter. He currently resides in Canton, Georgia but still considers Greenacres, Florida, his hometown. Bressmer’s rocking country mix of heart-warming and funny song lyrics, along with true country and honky-tonk song style, make him an up-and-comer in the country music world. Gator has amassed a following of fans of all ages in Georgia and Florida. He has opened for Bellamy Brothers, Perfect Stranger, David Ball, Jeff Bates, Little Texas, and Tracy Lawrence. Clematis by Night concert-goers are encouraged to bring out their boots for this country special.

August 12: Adam Jason Band (Rock) | https://www.facebook.com/adamjasonofficial/

A gifted singer, songwriter, guitarist, bassist, and performer, Adam Jason skillfully blends unfailing melodic and organic pop sensibilities with a unique understanding of rock ‘n’ roll in its rawest form. Notable accomplishments include becoming a two-time winner of Bon Jovi’s “Have A Nice Gig” competition, where he won the gig of a lifetime: opening for the legendary Bon Jovi at the sold-out Bank Atlantic Center. He also has shared the stage with such musical greats Edwin McCain, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Train, Skid Row, Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot, Pat Travers, Brooks and Dunn, and Sugarland.

August 19: Allegra Miles (Soul/Alternative) | https://www.allegramiles.com/

Allegra Miles is a singer/songwriter based in West Palm Beach, FL. Allegra was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “The Voice,” Season 18 and finished in the top 9. Known for her distinct, recognizable sound that moves listeners, she reimagines covers in a way that exemplifies the feel and message of every song. Her original music draws inspiration from soul, alternative, R&B, and singer-songwriter styles.

August 26: Riverdown (Rock) | www.riverdown.com

Established in 2002 and hailing from South Florida, Riverdown is an explosive and versatile live cover rock band. Boasting a constantly expanding repertoire of more than 500 songs spanning six decades, the band includes four skilled lead singers and the ability to perform unplugged or electric. Each Riverdown show is fresh and full of surprises. From “Seven Bridges Road” to “Highway to Hell,” this will surely be a rock ‘n’ roll ride.

Clematis by Night is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Thursday night tradition for more than 25 years was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. The City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and CBN is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia are the closest to the event.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

Second Friday of the month, 7 – 10 p.m.

FREE

Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.)

Friday, August 13: Dolittle (2020) | trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEf412bSPLs

Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship comes from an array of exotic animals, to which he speaks daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry friends embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure.

Screen on the Green is back! The monthly movie under the stars series returned earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. The City of West Palm Beach is ready to rebound, and Screen on the Green is back on the Great Lawn. Walkup self-seating is available, and blankets and chairs are encouraged. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

SUNDAY ON THE WATERFRONT

Third Sunday of the month, 4 – 7 p.m.

FREE

Meyer Amphitheatre (104 Datura St.)

Sunday, August 15: BEATLEMANIAX-USA | https://beatlemaniax.com/

The BEATLEMANIAX-USA perform classic songs from The Beatles’ touring years, 1962-1966, plus a mini-set of later classics from the band’s post-touring era, 1967-1970. The arrangements are as close to the original recordings as possible, and all members are in the show. They perform the hits and the beloved songs that should have been hits, thus giving the audience a wide variety of classics.

The BEATLEMANIAX-USA captures the look and excitement of a real Beatles concert! With their authentic hairstyles, clothes, and instruments, the band has The Beatles covered from head-to-toe; it’s like going back in time to the craziness and hysteria of Beatlemania. Don’t miss a “Ticket to Ride” with this Magical Mystery Tour into the past.

Sunday on the Waterfront is back! West Palm Beach’s favorite Sunday concert series was relaunched earlier this year as part of the City’s Revamp Fun in ’21 campaign. Walkup self-seating is available; pods and advance reservations are no longer required. Patrons should follow all CDC guidelines.

Parking is available in City garages, and the Banyan and Evernia garages are the closest to the event.

***Activities are subject to change and cancellation***