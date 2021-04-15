City of West Palm Beach’s Clematis By Night Countdown to SunFest ‘22

West Palm Beach’s favorite weekly concert series, Clematis by Night (CBN), is teaming up with the area’s signature annual music festival, SunFest, for a countdown to remember. Under the campaign “CBN’s Countdown to SunFest ‘22” the City is starting the clock in anticipation of the return of SunFest in 2022. After two cancelations for safety reasons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SunFest organizers are now focused on building excitement around the 2022 event.

“The SunFest music festival is truly an iconic staple for the West Palm Beach and surrounding communities,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “For decades, it has been a bright spot in the spring, and we are ecstatic for its return in 2022. In the meantime, I invite everyone to celebrate SunFest with a countdown kickoff at our favorite weekly concert series – Clematis by Night!”

The celebration will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at Clematis by Night, featuring popular local rock and reggae band Roots Shakedown. As part of the collaboration, Clematis by Night concertgoers who opt for a $22 per person TheClubVIP experience will also secure a ticket for SunFest 2022. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, and a small processing fee will be applied. The VIP experience also includes perks at Clematis by Night, including premium seating close to the stage, access to a private bar, and unlimited popcorn. High-top tables are available in VIP on a first-come, first-served basis. The kickoff falls in line with when SunFest would typically take place – the first weekend in May. Fans of the annual outdoor festival are encouraged to come out to the special TheClubVIP, which will provide a flavor of SunFest with a tailored band selection, SunFest trivia, merchandise and ticket giveaways, and more.

“Clematis by Night is the perfect event to build excitement around SunFest’s return,” said Paul Jamieson, executive director of SunFest. “Like SunFest, it has a rich history in our community, and we look forward to engaging with our fans and friends as we start our countdown to SunFest 2022.”

In January, the City of West Palm Beach brought back its signature community events programming, Clematis by Night, Screen on the Green, and Sunday on the Waterfront, under a campaign to “Revamp Fun in ’21.” All events were moved to the Meyer Amphitheatre, and the City requested that event attendees register in advance for a pod for both free, general admission, and VIP tickets. Now the City is ready to rebound, and Clematis by Night and Screen on the Green are heading back to their original location, the Great Lawn (100 N. Clematis St.). Additionally, starting on Thursday, April 22, the City will offer guests the option to independently social distance for all events, meaning pods are not required. Guests who previously registered for a pod for Clematis by Night at the Meyer Amphitheatre can select to have a pod at the Great Lawn or elect to independently social distance. The City will continue to offer a premium experience under new branding, TheClub. TheClub tickets must be purchased in advance via Eventbrite for $25 per four people, plus a small Eventbrite fee. TheClub access includes seating close to the stage, unlimited popcorn, a high-top table, and access to a private bar. Sunday on the Waterfront will also offer TheClub available for purchase, also for $25 and featuring the same perks. Masks are required for event entry, to order refreshments from included vendors, and when using the onsite restrooms.

“From revamp to rebound, we are excited about the direction of events this year,” said Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “Many events are coming back, and we know this will be true of SunFest in 2022. It will be fun to countdown to the festival’s return with SunFest trivia, giveaways, and special band selections.”

Clematis by Night sponsors-to-date include: 97.9 WRMF, SUNNY 107.9, X 102.3, New Country 103.1, PARTY 96.3, Fox Sports 640 South Florida, News Talk 850 WFTL, WPB Magazine, WPB Downtown Development Authority, and The Palm Beach Post.

For more information about the Clematis by Night, TheClub, TheClubVIP, or the City’s other community events, visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.