Civilians In Space

For the first time ever, an all-civilian crew is orbiting Earth. SpaceX’s Inspiration4 blasted off last night from the Kennedy Space Center carrying 4-people in a Crew Dragon capsule. The trip is expected to last 3-days, but it could go longer if weather conditions delay plans for a splashdown. The civilians on board the Falcon 9 rocket now begin a 3-day mission in orbit. They’ll circle the earth every 90-minutes.. They’re about 250-miles above the earth…. 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.