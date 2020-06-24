Classic Bob Dylan album cover part of newly launched collection of video-conferencing backgrounds

Courtesy of Sony Music

With video conferencing becoming a daily part of so many people’s lives since the COVID-19 lockdown, Sony Music has launched a new collection of background images that allows people to put themselves into their favorite album covers and music videos while chatting with friends, family or co-workers.

More than a dozen images currently are available as part of the “Iconic Music Backgrounds” collection, spanning from the 1960s to the present day. Among them is a background featuring the cover art of Bob Dylan‘s 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. Freewheelin’, which was the folk-rock great’s second studio effort, was packed with classic songs, including “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Girl from the North Country,” “Masters of War,” “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.” The cover features a memorable photo of Dylan walking down a New York City street arm in arm with his then-girlfriend, Suze Rotolo.

Other artists whose album covers or videos are featured as backgrounds include British heavy-metal legends Judas Priest, pop stars Britney Spears and ‘NSYNC, country icon Willie Nelson, rap group Wu-Tang Clan and more.

Additional album covers and video stills will be made available in the coming weeks.

Visit IconicMusicBackgrounds.com to check out the collection and download the images.

By Matt Friedlander

