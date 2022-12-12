Classic holiday tunes land in ‘Billboard’ Top 10

The holiday season is here and the music charts certainly reflect that, with several classic holiday tunes making the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this week.

While Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the list, four other classic tracks land in the Top 10, with Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at two, matching the song’s highest ranking on the chart. Overall, the tune is up 15% in streams to 34.3 million, with a 26.1 million in radio airplay audience.

Landing just behind Lee is Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at three, followed by Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at four. The final holiday tune in the Top 10 is Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which this week lands at nine. The first time it reached the Top 10 was in 2020, when it peaked at seven.

