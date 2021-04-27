Classic John Lennon & The Who albums on track to top the British charts this week

Capitol/UMe

What year is it? The U.K. album charts are about to be invaded by albums that first came out more than than five decades ago.

Britain’s Official Charts Company reports that the new 50th anniversary edition of John Lennon‘s debut solo studio album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band is on track to debut at number two on this week’s album chart. The original version peaked at number eight when it was first released in 1971.

As previously reported, the John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band — The Ultimate Collection reissue features 159 tracks spread across six CDs and two Blu-ray audio discs, and includes 87 previously unreleased recordings.

In a similar vein, a new deluxe reissue of The Who‘s third studio album, The Who Sell Out, which originally came out in 1967, is heading for a number-four debut on this week’s chart. It originally peaked at number 13 in 1968.

As previously reported, The Who Sell Out reissue is available in a variety of formats and configurations, including a Super Deluxe Edition featuring 112 tracks over five CDs, a hardback book, vinyl singles and more.

Meanwhile, the number-one album is expected to be the latest release from another music veteran: Sir Tom Jones. His album Surrounded by Time is on track to enter the chart on top, and if it does, it’ll be his first U.K. number one album in 20 years. Jones, who turns 81 in June, has experienced a career renaissance in recent years because of his role as a coach on the U.K.’s version of The Voice.

