Classics from David Bowie, Bob Seger & more featured on ‘Prom Pact’ soundtrack

Disney

Disney Channel’s upcoming movie Prom Pact may take place in the present, but it features an ’80s-themed prom, which means there’s a lot of ’80s music on the soundtrack.

Billboard reports the soundtrack features such classic tracks as David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance,” Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll,” Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony,” Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” and more.

“There are so many songs I wanted to include,” the film’s director and executive producer, Anya Adams, tells the mag. “There’s not enough movie for the songs we wanted to use, but I wanted to bring in a multitude of different ’80s music.”

Prom Pact debuts Thursday, March 30, on Disney and will then stream on Disney+.

Here’s the Prom Pact soundtrack:

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Addicted to Love” – Robert Palmer

“Old Time Rock & Roll” – Bob Seger

“What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction

“Fall on Me” – Great Big World and Christina Aguilera

“Let’s Dance” – David Bowie

“The Promise” – When in Rome

“Mony Mony” – Billy Idol

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston

“Only You” – Yazoo

“Coincidance” – Handsome Dancer

Theme from Ghostbusters

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.