Clean Mouth = Decrease Risk Of Alzheimer’s

Researchers in Norway have discovered that oral health and Alzheimer’s Disease are connected and feel like brushing your teeth regularly can help fight the disease.

Based on their study, researchers found that gingivitis plays an important role in whether or not someone develops Alzheimer’s or not.

“We discovered DNA-based proof that the bacteria causing gingivitis can move from the mouth to the brain,” said researcher Piotr Mydel. “Brush your teeth and use floss. If you have established gingivitis and Alzheimer’s runs in your family, go to your dentist and clean your teeth properly.”

Now Mydel did also point out that the bacteria alone isn’t the only factor but just know that the presence of the bacteria can raise the risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

Are you brushing your teeth correctly? How many times a day do you brush your teeth?