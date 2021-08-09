Clean Up On Aisle 7….A Bear Knocked Over The Honey!

And yet ANOTHER Bear story! What’s up with all these bears roaming around? A baby bear was caught on camera casually strolling down a Los Angeles grocery store Saturday morning. The bizarre scene happened at a Ralph’s grocery store in the Porter Ranch suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. Actress Tisha Campbell posted a video of the bear, saying she just happened to walk into her local Ralph’s and see it. Other shoppers are visible in the video, seeming completely unfazed as the bear strolls down an aisle. Witnesses say the bear had wandered into the store and was eventually shooed out by employees. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the 120-pound bear behind a nearby Walmart, tranquilized it, and relocated it deep inside the Angeles National Forest …No injuries were reported.