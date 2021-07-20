‘Clerks 3’ To Begin Filming Next Month

Kevin Smith has been talking about Clerks 3 for a long time and today he announced that filming on the third film will begin next month.

Clerks 3 will revolve around the characters from the first two Clerks films with the plot centering around Smith’s life story.

There were many variations of the film before Smith decided to go with the version that starts with My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

