Climate Scientists: Get Used To Heat Waves

Parts of the U.S. are bracing for a major heatwave this week, and climate researchers say it’s only going to get worse. According to climate scientist Kristina Dahl, we can expect more and more days of “dangerous heat” in the coming decades if more efforts are not taken to combat climate change. In fact, Dahl says by the year 2050 we could see the heat index over 100 degrees for an entire month at a time. Does it seem like summers are getting hotter to you? How big an issue will climate change be in the upcoming elections? How important is it for you?