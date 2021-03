Clint Eastwood’s next film has been given an October release date. The western flick titled Cry Macho is based on a 1975 book by N. Richard Nash. Clint will play a washed-up rodeo star who helps an old boss get his kid from Mexico to Texas and away from his alcoholic mother. Cry Macho also stars Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minnett. What’s your favorite Eastwood film?