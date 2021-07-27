Clive Davis Unveils Full Lineup For New York’s Central Park “Homecoming” Concert; Vaccination Required

The lineup for the “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert” has been released and features several top artists.

Performers include, Bruce Springsteen, LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Wyclef Jean, Journey, the Killers, Polo G, Rob Thomas with Santana, Earth, Wind and Fire, and several others.

The concert will be held at Central Park on August 21 and requires proof of the COVID-19 vaccination. Additionally, the concert will air on CNN.

The event is being produced by Clive Davis, NYC, and Live Nation.

Have you attended an event that required proof of the COVID-19 vaccine? How do you feel about the vaccine being a requirement to attend events? From the lineup listed, who would you want to see perform?

HAPPENING NOW: @CliveDavis joins @NYCMayor to announce a star-studded roster of talent for the #HomecomingWeek Concert at the Great Lawn in @CentralParkNYC! https://t.co/YB7hPj2AoC pic.twitter.com/58LSiwogjm — City of New York (@nycgov) July 27, 2021