Clothes & accessories owned by Janis Joplin & Jimi Hendrix going up for auction

Courtesy Kruse GWS Auctions

In addition to their music, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix were known for their unique styles. Now music fans have a chance to own a piece of their look, thanks to a new auction taking place this weekend.

A collection of personally owned or worn apparel and accessories from the two stars is going up for auction Saturday, April 8, through Kruse GWS Auctions in Los Angeles.

Joplin items up for grabs include her famous purple feather boa, which she wore at a San Francisco photo shoot with Bob Seidemann. There’s also Joplin’s copper and leather necklace and a knit shoulder bag, which the auction house says still has “a faint smell of patchouli.”

Also available will be a pair of tan suede bell-bottoms with leaf details, personally worn by Hendrix, along with a brown eyelet fringe belt, a worn custom-made decorated vest and more.

Live bidding on the items kicks off April 8 at 10 a.m. PT. The catalog of available items can be found under the “Artifacts of Hollywood, Music & Sports” auction at www.gwsauctions.com.

