By Tracy St. George |

“Cloud Bread” #1 Food Trend On TikTok This Year

The top food trend on TikTok this year was “cloud bread”.  The simple version is just three ingredients:  eggs, cream cheese, and cream of tartar.  A new report found that videos about it racked up a collective 3.4 BILLION views in 2022.  Here are TikTok’s top ten food trends of the year . . .

1.  Cloud bread, 3.4 billion views.

2.  Baked oats, 1.3 billion.

3.  Charcuterie boards, 1.2 billion.

4.  Pasta chips, 1.1 billion.

5.  Mug cake, 1 billion views.

6.  Birria tacos, 922 million.

7.  Pink sauce, 600 million.

8.  Cinnamon rolls, 597 million.

9.  Nacho tables, 415 million.  Just cover a whole table in nachos, then feast.

10.  Butter boards, 358 million views.

