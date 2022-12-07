“Cloud Bread” #1 Food Trend On TikTok This Year

The top food trend on TikTok this year was “cloud bread”. The simple version is just three ingredients: eggs, cream cheese, and cream of tartar. A new report found that videos about it racked up a collective 3.4 BILLION views in 2022. Here are TikTok’s top ten food trends of the year . . .

1. Cloud bread, 3.4 billion views.

2. Baked oats, 1.3 billion.

3. Charcuterie boards, 1.2 billion.

4. Pasta chips, 1.1 billion.

5. Mug cake, 1 billion views.

6. Birria tacos, 922 million.

7. Pink sauce, 600 million.

8. Cinnamon rolls, 597 million.

9. Nacho tables, 415 million. Just cover a whole table in nachos, then feast.

10. Butter boards, 358 million views.

