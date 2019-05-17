Clowns + Bad Storm = CLOWNADO!!!!!

I love any movie that combines things….Sharktopus, Dinoshark, Pirandaconda, my FAVORITE being all of the Sharknado movies!

Well, there’s a new film that’s coming and it’s called “Clownado” and it’s exactly what you the name says.

In the film, demon circus clowns set out for revenge on the masses by using a killer tornado.

During the melee, a stripper, an Elvis impersonator, truck driver, and teen runaway get caught up in the battle that comes out this summer.

Are you going to be watching “Clownado?” For me – that’s a BIG FAT YES!!!!!

I KNOW you want to read more….so here ya go!